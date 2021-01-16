Harlan native -- Christensen re-appointed chief justice of Iowa Supreme Court
DES MOINES -- The Iowa Supreme Court re-selected Justice Susan Christensen, Harlan, as chief justice.
At the first meeting in each odd-numbered year, the justices of the supreme court by majority vote shall designate one justice as chief justice, to serve for a two-year term.
