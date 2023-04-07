Harlan native wins national graphic design awards

HARLAN — Harlan native Mitchell Rueschenberg recently won three national awards for his work on graphic designs for the Iowa State University men’s basketball team. He placed both first and fifth best in the nation and placed fifth in the winter game day graphics section.

“I was pretty excited for him,” Ryan Workman, Associate Director for Athletics Communication, said. “Considering that he’s really going up against a lot of full-time employees across the country that have been doing this for years.”

Rueschenberg first got the job at the end of his freshman year at Iowa State. While the hours are long from time to time, it has always been worth it to him.

“Not a lot of people get to say that you have worked with college basketball players; it’s a surreal experience,” Rueschenberg said. “I grew up being an Iowa State fan my whole life, so it’s like a dream come true.”

A majority of the work Rueschenberg does is related to recruiting graphics that go out to potential athletes in an attempt to recruit them to Iowa State. He also makes graphics to be posted on social media.

“I was so pumped for him; it made my day because I just know how much he cares about Iowa State basketball and how hard he works,” Data Analytics Specialist Thomas Pollard said. “To see him get that recognition was really cool.”

Rueschenberg will be a junior this fall at Iowa State, where he studies elementary education, with hopes to be a middle school science teacher post-graduation.

He stays busy during the school year, being involved with the jazz band and percussion ensemble. During the summer, he works at the Harlan Newspaper as a front office assistant