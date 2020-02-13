Harlan Newspapers honored with six state awards

DES MOINES - The Harlan Newspapers took home six awards at the annual two-day Iowa Newspaper Association convention last week, including two first place finishes. More than 700 members of the media participated in the conference and more than 3,335 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation.

Harlan awards in the weekly newspaper class three included: first and second place, Mike Oeffner, best sports photo; first place Bob Bjoin, best news feature story; and third places in coverage of education, best front page and coverage of government and politics.

This now brings the Harlan Newspapers’ award count, since 1940 when Leo Mores took over the papers, to 298 awards.

Last October, the Harlan Newspapers garnered two national awards from the National Newspaper Association, which included first place awards by managing editor Bob Bjoin for best education/literacy story and best investigative series in the non-daily newspaper division.

The awards were announced at the National Newspaper Association’s annual convention, held this past fall in Milwaukee, WI.

Iowa Newspapers of the Year at last week’s convention included The Daily Iowan, Iowa City; The Des Moines Register, Sheldon Northwest Iowa Review, Hawarden Independent/Ireton Examiner and the Storm Lake Pilot Tribune.