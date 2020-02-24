Harlan Newspapers hosting Home, Garden & Living Show

HARLAN -- The 34th Annual Home, Garden & Living Show in Harlan has been scheduled for Sat., March 28 in Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium. This year’s event will feature unique products and services offered by dozens of area businesses, as well as wildlife educationals presented by Shelby Co. Conservationist Christina Roelofs.

“We're excited to offer a new twist this year, with Christina presenting programs on snakes in the morning and owls in the afternoon,” said event organizer Mike Kolbe. “Adults and children alike will enjoy these attractions.”

Kolbe added, “The main event will still be the vendors who give everyone a chance to find new ways to improve their homes, lawns, gardens and other aspects of living in Shelby County. This free event will offer many great ideas and discounts for the products and services you may be looking for.” In addition, fantastic door prizes purchased locally will be awarded by the Harlan Newspapers.

Vendor space is currently being filled, with affordable space and advertising packages beginning at $195. Any retail, service or home business interested in participating should contact the Harlan Newspapers, 712-755-3111 or mike@harlanonline.com.

Hosted by the Harlan Newspapers each spring, the event draws approximately 1,500 visitors. Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium is located at 1104 Morningview Drive in Harlan. The show will run 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Watch the Harlan Newspapers for further details.