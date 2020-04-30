Harlan Newspapers launches advertising grant program

HARLAN - The Harlan Newspapers has announced the launch of an advertising grant program aimed at helping local businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic this spring and possibly into the summer.

The advertising grant fund will be dedicated to relief, recovery, and keeping Shelby County businesses front and center in the eyes and ears of the community.

Alan Mores, co-publisher, said “This is a very difficult time for Shelby County small business owners,” Mores said. “Many have closed their doors since the onset of the virus restrictions. These shops, restaurants and store owners are the heart and soul of our greater community. Our program hopes to help them stay strong until every business can open their doors and all of us can welcome them back.”

The grant program will run through the end of June, although Mores said the timeline could be extended into July or even August. “It all depends just how soft the business openings will be, and how the continued impact of social distancing will impact their businesses.”

Optimism in the County

Mike Kolbe, marketing manager, said the governor’s stance in her Monday press conference gives us all a bit of optimism with the opening at 50 percent capacity for restaurants, fitness centers and retail stores.

“The Harlan Newspapers and PennySaver Shopper have had very high visibility since the virus impacted our state and those businesses who continue to invest in advertising will see positive sales results coming out of this pandemic and we want to help them with that investment,” he said.

“Applicants need to submit a grant request available at harlanonline.com/advertising-grant or they can obtain a form from our staff. We are asking that small businesses commit to spending a minimum of $200 per month to be part of this grant program, and they’ll receive either twice the ad space, twice the frequency or receive their ads at half price up to a maximum of $2,500 per month.”

Readership grows with quality content

“We’re very proud of the work the news and sports staff is doing and readers have been generous in expressing their gratitude both with their thanks and their continued subscriptions,” Mores said.

“Shelby Countians are eager to buy local and support the businesses where it is safe and easy to shop. Marketing, messaging and branding for our advertisers is what we do best and we want to offer our strength to help leverage their’s.”

Businesses can apply today at harlanonline.com/advertising-grant. Local media representatives Mike Kolbe, Al Hazelton, Lori Christensen, Alan Mores and Steve Mores are available to tailor the program to the needs of grant recipients.