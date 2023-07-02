Harlan Newspapers wins first place for advertising

DES MOINES — On Thursday, February 2 the Iowa Newspaper Association (INA) held its annual conference and awards ceremony at the Downtown Marriott in Des Moines.

The Harlan Newspapers advertising team received the first-place award in the category of: Best Ad Series or Campaign Featuring Any Service or Merchandise Category for the ad series created for new Harlan business Cornerstone Dental.

“I feel so fortunate to have worked with the Harlan Newspapers for Cornerstone Dental’s marketing,” Dr. Mary Hoch, DDS of Cornerstone Dental said. “Both Tami Schechinger and Marissa Wingert are incredibly talented. I gave them a rough concept, and they turned it into art. I have had so many patients say they heard about our office from the newspaper, which has been a huge blessing for our successful start as a new business. The Harlan Newspaper and staff are so deserving of this award.”