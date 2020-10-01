Harlan to offer free yard waste disposal site

HARLAN – The City of Harlan is preparing to offer a free yard waste disposal site for city residents on a trial basis beginning in the spring.

The move comes upon request from the city residents and a petition filed asking for a free yard waste site. The city’s public property committee reviewed the request and made the recommendation to the full city council, which has directed city administration to begin the planning stages.

Although full details are still to come, the site location has been determined – in the public works area near the corner of Industrial Parkway and Utility Road in southeast Harlan.

“That is the proposed location,” said Gene Gettys, Jr., Harlan city administrator. “This has been brought up a number of times over the last few years. We would expect it in the spring to open it up on a 12 month trial basis.”