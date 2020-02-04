Harlan parks remain open; city closing down the playgrounds

HARLAN – The City of Harlan announced Tuesday that while the city parks will remain open, playground equipment will be off limits until further notice.

Playgrounds are closed, and residents are asked to stay off the equipment to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

City parks are open with the following guidelines:

• Shelter houses and restrooms are closed.

• Practice social distancing and avoid close contact with others. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a minimum of six feet distance to help reduce the risk of spread between individuals.

• Do not congregate in groups of 10 people or more. Avoid social gatherings in the parks at this time.

• Please stay home if you are sick, and practice good hygiene. Wash your hands and don’t touch your face. Sneeze and cough into a tissue or your elbow. Place garbage in trash receptacles.