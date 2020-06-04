Harlan Pharmacy donation table provided for those in need
HARLAN -- Huge shout-out to the Harlan Pharmacy, which has set up a small food pantry/essentials area in the entryway to the business. Anyone can come in and take what they need, and others can drop off items as donations for anyone to take.
Doors are open during regular business hours and disinfected after each entry/exit.
Anyone donating can put the items on or around the table. Donations are welcomed and encouraged.
Pharmacist Jean Feldman and Pharmacy Tech Hailey Benedict said they thought it would be a great way to give back to the community and provide items for those in need.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
