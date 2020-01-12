Harlan Pharmacy selected for no-cost COVID testing site

HARLAN – Harlan Pharmacy has been selected to serve as a COVID-19 patient self-swab collection site for Harlan, providing no-cost testing for eligible patients.

The Health Mart pharmacy is partnering with eTrueNorth, a contractor for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Testing services for patients meeting eligibility requirements are now available beginning November 30, and this wave of testing will run at least through the end of June.

“We will be available for appointments between 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and have the capacity to conduct approximately 20 test collections per day,” said pharmacist Jean Feldman.