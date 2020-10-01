Harlan Police reserve program going strong

HARLAN – The importance of police reserve officers in the Harlan community and across the state and nation is gaining more steam as these volunteer officers help communities become safe and secure alongside veteran certified officers, and the City of Harlan is no exception.

Harlan’s reserve force presently is five strong and is 13 years old, said Harlan Police Chief Frank Clark who gives high praise for the volunteers who work with them day in and day out.

Reserve officers don’t just patrol football games or ride in parades – they have nearly all of the authority of a certified officer.