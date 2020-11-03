Harlan proposes bond for fire truck, street work
HARLAN -- The City of Harlan is proposing a $1.1 million bond issue to pay for a new fire truck, street work, and self-containing breathing apparatuses for the fire department.
On Tuesday, March 3, the council voted unanimously to set March 17 as the date for a public hearing on the authorization of a loan agreement and issue of not to exceed $1.1 million in general obligation capital loan notes.
