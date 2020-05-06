Harlan residents have responded!
HARLAN -- The Harlan Wastewater Treatment Plant has seen a “significant” reduction in the amount of inappropriate items being flushed down the system during the last two weeks.
“I’d like to thank the public for helping us by being more aware of the items that should not be flushed down the toilet,” said Steve Kenkel, wastewater superintendent. “The last two weeks we’ve seen a huge difference.”
The plant had been inundated over the past two months with everything from wipes and gloves to masks and other items that clogged the system, which had to be cleaned regularly. Plant officials provided a photo showing the mess two weeks ago, and the public responded well, they said. “We really appreciate your help,” Kenkel said.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
