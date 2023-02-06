Harlan Senior Center to close congregate meals

HARLAN — The Harlan Senior Center will be closing its congregate meals due to lower meal counts and decreased funding from the government.

The Harlan Senior Center has held congregate meals for roughly 30 years. Prior to the pandemic, it was a popular event due to the social aspect of it. After the pandemic, meal counts started to decrease, which led to the meal program being canceled. The goal of the center was to give an opportunity to be social.

“Its (Harlan Senior Center) goal was to give a social community,” manager Jeannette Meurer said. “In the past, they had cards, they had a pool league; it was just a social community for these seniors.”

The Harlan Senior Center is still open to the public for morning coffee and other gatherings.

“We still have some men that come up for coffee every day,” Manager Jeannette Meurer said. “They make their own coffee and everything.” Meurer retired from the Harlan Senior Center on June 2.

The hot home-delivered meal program will still continue Monday through Friday with the exception of federal holidays. Starting in June, Viola Michrina will be the new delivery driver. Meal deliveries will start at 11:15 a.m. daily, with all meals delivered by 1 p.m.

To change or cancel meals, contact either Michrina at 402-203-9043 or Joyce Rodenberg at 800-432-9208 x8110. The Harlan Senior Center asks that any cancellations or additional meals be communicated before 9:30 a.m. the day before delivery.

Contribution statements will be handed out the second week of each month with a return envelope. This envelope can be handed to Michrina when she delivers or mailed directly to the office.

“We look forward to this new venture and the continuation of serving a hot, nutritious meal to you,” Healthy Living Director Sherri Carson stated in a press release.