Harlan senior receives national scholarship

Harlan Community Schools senior Gabrielle Gaul was honored with the National Rural and Small Town Award through the College Board.

Gaul said she found out about the award through an email from the College Board notifying her of her eligibility to apply. Her GPA, PSAT score, and living in a small town are all qualifications that she met to be eligible for applying.

“It means a lot to me that not only was I chosen for the award, but that someone from Harlan was able to receive this recognition,” she said. “I think that the support and pride that this community has for its students makes a huge difference.”

Gaul said she knows that there are many people who probably are just as deserving for this recognition across the country, and even in the Harlan School District.

“I am very thankful to have been recognized,” she said. “I’m hoping that adding this on my college and scholarship applications will help me stand out from other applicants. Only time will tell.”

Gaul said she is not yet sure where she wants to attend college.

“I have a few options that I’m trying to decide, but I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself to make the right decision,” she said.