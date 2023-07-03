Harlan, Shelby County considering unified law enforcement

HARLAN – Unified Law Enforcement is being considered once again. A public meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Therkildsen Center regarding joining of the Harlan Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff Office.

“Unified Law Enforcement (i.e. consolidation of Harlan Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff) has been considered at various times over the past two decades,” said City Administrator Gene Gettys. “Recent changes with ‘Back the Blue,’ challenging labor markets, increased costs, regionalization of our contract services, and the need to innovate, have been occurring which make this an ideal time to evaluate changes.”

Gettys said there are multiple law enforcement departments seeking to fill positions and other communities are evaluating changes to their law enforcement service model.

He said there are pros and cons when organizations consider this type of change.

“Improvements consist of better quality for all Shelby County citizens, including the City of Harlan; improved recruiting, retention, and employee satisfaction; cost neutral or reduced expenses; and the opportunity to serve as a model for others.

Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross said he believes there are endless benefits to working together.

“Consolidations will become a normal thing across the country as law enforcement numbers continue to decrease,” he said. “If the sheriff’s office and police department becomes one then I believe our case work quality will also improve. We can provide a better ‘product’ so to speak to the public working as one team.”

Gross said they currently work together on most calls and respond to assist each other already.

“This will only continue but become more efficient in the process,” he said.