Harlan survey to establish goals, aid in decision making

HARLAN – As part of the City of Harlan’s comprehensive plan update, residents are being asked to consider taking a community survey, offering their thoughts and opinions on everything from housing, health care and city services to the importance of commercial and manufacturing growth, encouraging families to move to Harlan and arts/culture development, to name a few.

The City of Harlan is partnering with Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) to update its comprehensive plan from 2010. The survey is part of the process, and local residents are being encouraged to participate.

Head to www.TinyURL.com/Harlan2040 to take the survey.

“Comprehensive plans aid cities in establishing goals by looking several years into the future and determining where the city wants to be at that time,” explained Danielle Briggs, Community Development Specialist, Planner II at SWIPCO.

“A large portion of the success of this plan is centered around residents participating in the planning process, which includes the survey.”

The survey is available online and paper copies can be found at the Harlan City Hall and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“Right now we are planning on this survey being open approximately one month,” Briggs said. “Afterwards, we will be holding a public meeting(s) for residents to view and discuss survey results and provide input into goal setting and the visioning of what they would like Harlan to be in 2040.”

A comprehensive plan is an expression of the community’s vision for the next 10-20 years, and provides a strategy and goals to meet that vision. Officials say the plan guides city leaders in future development, economic development, infrastructure needs and issues and trends.

It is an official public document adopted by resolution that sets forth its major policies concerning the future development of the community. The city is paying SWIPCO $18,000 to coordinate the comprehensive plan update.

