Harlan Theatre is setting up a ‘Trap’

The student actors of HCHS are setting a Trap with their upcoming performances on April 23-24, and it will leave audience members with a chill long after the show is over.

Trap, written by Stephen Gregg, takes place in Menachap, CA, at a theater whose history is tainted with horror and tragedy. The show is set documentary-style, with pieces of information slowly unraveled through witnesses, loved ones, first-responders and investigators covering the mystery.

“What made 241 people fall unconscious that night?” is the question that the play will make audience members ponder.

During the play, the cast attempts to unearth why every audience member falls unconscious one by one- except for one teenage girl named Angela Lure.

“She’s terrified of what happened,” said senior Ania Kaster, who plays Angela. “She wants to help all those people, but she’s scared of what will happen if she lets the words come out.”