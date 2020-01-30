Harlan to update comprehensive plan
HARLAN – The City of Harlan is moving forward with updating it’s comprehensive plan, signing off last week on an agreement with Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) to coordinate the project.
A comprehensive plan is an official public document adopted by resolution that sets forth its major policies concerning the future development of the community. The city will pay SWIPCO $18,000 to coordinate the comprehensive plan update, the first since 2010.
