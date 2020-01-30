Home / Home

Harlan to update comprehensive plan

Thu, 01/30/2020 - 12:57pm admin
Will outline goals, objectives to guide the growth and development of the community

    HARLAN – The City of Harlan is moving forward with updating it’s comprehensive plan, signing off last week on an agreement with Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) to coordinate the project.
    A comprehensive plan is an official public document adopted by resolution that sets forth its major policies concerning the future development of the community.  The city will pay SWIPCO $18,000 to coordinate the comprehensive plan update, the first since 2010.

 

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here