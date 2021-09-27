Like Harlan will, Hawarden held a telecom sale vote

HAWARDEN – Patty Anderson remembers when her community decided to be forward-thinking and bring locally-owned telecommunications utility competition to Hawarden.

It was 1993, and she was a long-term government employee and the first Hawarden Telecommunications Manager who became part of the movement to develop HITEC as a telecom option for local residents in this northwest Iowa town.

“In 1993, 63 percent of the voters came out to vote with 96 percent of them voting to proceed forward to construct a hybrid fiber optic coaxial network,” Anderson explained. “In 1999, Hawarden lobbied the Iowa Legislature to ensure a bill was passed to allow the city to operate HITEC.”

Fast forward 28 years to 2021 and imagine Anderson’s dismay when Hawarden city administration decided it would propose to sell the municipally-owned telecom to a private firm interested in a purchase. Reports said city officials had obtained a $2.85 million offer from Premier Communications, Sioux Center, to purchase the telecom.

City officials had said in April, 2021 that the telecom didn’t have the cash flow available for necessary technological upgrades to remain competitive, and Premier is a reputable company that provides quality services to many communities throughout northwest Iowa.

Anderson, now retired, said she couldn’t stay silent. The sale would have left only one provider for the community.

“After receiving 51 calls and texts when this started and being stopped in the community up until the September election, I felt the citizens were going to vote ‘no’ and to not sell HITEC,” she said.

Thanks to the successful “vote no” campaign, Anderson said Hawarden citizens spoke loud and clear and soundly defeated a referendum Sept. 14 that would have approved the sale of the city telecom.

Needing a simple majority to pass, the measure received 39.3 percent approval.

Full article in the Tribune.