HARLAN'S BOB MAHONEY ASKS......
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:56am admin
Why are We Still Questioning the Efficacy of Masks?
He writes......
"We could easily have 100% online learning this year...and NO sports. The District has bent over backwards to bring us in-person learning for all students five days a week, extra curriculars...AND Fall sports with limited fans. But that isn’t enough, is it? Now people are complaining that their second cousin-twice removed can’t join the entire brood to watch Billy play football in person! Omitting the fact HMU is simulcasting so everyone and anyone can watch safely anywhere......."
More from Mahoney in our Letters to the Editor in the NA available this afternoon!
