Harvest Fest $1 movie advanced ticket sales only

Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:31pm admin

    Get your tickets now at Harlan Sweets & Treats, Harlan Theatre, Harlan Newspapers, KNOD Radio or the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
    Showing Hotel Transylvania, rated PG13, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
    Harvest Hunt lollipops will be out at noon on Saturday!

