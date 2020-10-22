Harvest Fest $1 movie advanced ticket sales only
Get your tickets now at Harlan Sweets & Treats, Harlan Theatre, Harlan Newspapers, KNOD Radio or the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Showing Hotel Transylvania, rated PG13, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Harvest Hunt lollipops will be out at noon on Saturday!
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)