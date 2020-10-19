Harvest Fest features trimmed down due to COVID-19 pandemic

HARLAN – The 19th-annual Harvest Fest celebration this weekend in downtown Harlan will feature a slimmed-down version of the normal festivities, but still will have a number of the popular events Shelby County residents have grown to love – just in a safe and healthy, socially-distanced manner.

Lori Christensen, Harvest Fest co-chairperson, said initial discussions had Harvest Fest being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, further discussions led to implementation of a safe alternative in 2020.

“The Harvest Fest Committee is pleased we are able to bring a partial Harvest Fest this year,” said Christensen. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we weren’t sure we’d be able to have any events in our 19th year of hosting the event.

“According to the state health guidelines, our event is low risk so we’re happy to continue our tradition in a safe and healthy way this year.”

Harvest Fest will be Saturday, Oct. 24, kicking off with a costume parade at 9:30 a.m. “We’ve scaled down the parade to make it a walking costume parade with social distancing in place,” said Christensen.

Kids, pets and families are welcome to dress up and walk around the downtown Harlan square. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Line-up begins at 6th and Durant Sts. behind the newspaper office.

Harvest Hunt

New this year is a Harvest Hunt. “It’s our version of a scavenger hunt,” said Christensen. “Children or families will be able to hunt for a lighted lollipop in each community.

Clues and rules are available in this issue of the Harlan Tribune as well as on social media and on posters in the communities.”

The Harvest Fest Committee has hidden lollipops throughout Shelby County, and the hunt can begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until all lollipops are found. “There are more than one at each site and we ask only one per family,” Christensen said.

Grab and bring the lollipop into the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Office at 1901 Hawkeye Ave. to claim a bag of goodies.

Hotel Transylvania

The Harlan Theatre will be having a $1 movie beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Advanced tickets are being sold for Hotel Transylvania. Limited seats are available, and can be purchased at the theatre, chamber office, Harlan Sweets and Treats, and the Harlan Newspapers.

A few events have gone virtual this year, and are being made available online. Spooky Story Time is hosted by the Harlan Community Library on its Facebook® page Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Entries are being accepted for the virtual costume contest. Email photos to info@exporeshelbycounty.com, news2@harlanonline.com or knodfm@harlannet.com.

Photos also can be dropped off at the chamber office, newspaper office or KNOD.

Divisions include 0-kindergarten, 1st-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, family and pet. Include which division you’re entering, including daytime number and names. The deadline to enter is Friday, Oct. 23.

Coloring Contest

Kids interested in the annual coloring contest are invited to participate again. Divisions are PreK-2nd grade, 3rd-5th grade and 6th grade and up. Additional coloring sheets are available at KNOD, the chamber office and the Harlan Community Library.

The deadline to enter is October 23. Return colored sheets to the Harlan Community Library.

As is tradition, the business scarecrow watch is ongoing this week. “So far there are some pretty creative displays by the businesses,” said Christensen. “We encourage you to take a drive and see all of them.

“And thank you for your support over the past 19 years. We hope to be back bigger and better next year for our 20th year!”