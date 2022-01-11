Harvest Fest raises Halloween spirits

HARLAN —Nearly 1,000 attended the 21st annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. Six hundred hot dogs were consumed in just over an hour. All 150 pumpkins in the pumpkin patch were decorated.

The movie “Surf’s Up” played on screens in the Harlan Theatre. Kids went on a candy walk around the square.

Hansen House Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence provided train rides for children.

There was also a costume contests for kids and pets. Nearly 1,000 attended this year from Iowa and Nebraska as well as a great turnout locally.

MTO Livestock were popular once again with young and old alike. A special treat this year was Neil from Iowa Yak Ranch joining them with his Tibetan Yaks.

There was a great assortment of vendors around the square and several took advantage of story time by Emily Christensen.