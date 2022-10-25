Harvest Fest returns to the square this weekend

HARLAN —The 21st annual Harvest Fest will take place on Saturday.

“The Harvest Fest committee is pleased we are able to bring back some Harvest Fest favorites this year, including cookie decorating.

The lineup is also changed the line up this year. The $1 movie, “Surf’s Up”, will begin at 10 a.m. All other events are from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the candy walk around the square from 1-2 p.m. wraps up the day.

New for the day is the Hansen House Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence train rides for children.

Don’t forget to check out the 11 business scarecrows that entered the Scarecrow Showdown. There are some pretty creative displays by the businesses. We encourage you to take a drive and see all of them.

There will be free hot dogs, pumpkin decorating and costume contests for kids and pets.

It’s not too late for children to enter the coloring contest. See the ads in this issue of the newspaper.

“Thank you for your support over the past 21 years,” said co-chair Lori Christensen. “We hope to be back bigger and better next year for our 22nd year.”