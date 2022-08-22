Hawkeye Ten moves to online ticketing for all HS events

HARLAN —

If you’re planning on attending

Thursday night’s opener at Lewis Central

between the Titans and the Cyclones, you’ll

have to buy your ticket online or through the

new application.

The Harlan Community Cyclones and

BOUND, Iowa’s Premier High School Sports

Team Website and Mobile App Solution have

teamed up to develop a website and app that will

feature all of the following:

· Schedules and Scores

· Social Media Engagement

· Rosters, Programs and Articles

· Player and Team Statistics

· Conference and State Standings

· Driving Directions to Opponent Venues

· Team and Fan Communication

· Online Ticketing

It is custom branded with HCSD’s school

icons and colors. The website, https://gobound.

com/ia/schools/harlan will feature Harlan

Community High School’s teams and activities

throughout the school year.