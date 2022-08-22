Hawkeye Ten moves to online ticketing for all HS events
HARLAN —
If you’re planning on attending
Thursday night’s opener at Lewis Central
between the Titans and the Cyclones, you’ll
have to buy your ticket online or through the
new application.
The Harlan Community Cyclones and
BOUND, Iowa’s Premier High School Sports
Team Website and Mobile App Solution have
teamed up to develop a website and app that will
feature all of the following:
· Schedules and Scores
· Social Media Engagement
· Rosters, Programs and Articles
· Player and Team Statistics
· Conference and State Standings
· Driving Directions to Opponent Venues
· Team and Fan Communication
· Online Ticketing
It is custom branded with HCSD’s school
icons and colors. The website, https://gobound.
com/ia/schools/harlan will feature Harlan
Community High School’s teams and activities
throughout the school year.