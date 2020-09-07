Hays named Special Olympics Iowa Girl Athlete of the Year

HARLAN -- Chloe Hays joined exclusive company on Thursday, June 18, when the 2020 Harlan Community graduate was named this year’s Special Olympics Iowa Girl Athlete of the Year during the fifth annual Des Moines Register Sports Awards program.

Hays is just the second student-athlete from Harlan Community selected as a category winner for this event, joining Taylor Frederick, who was named the All-Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year in 2016.

This year’s awards show was recorded online due to COVID-19 and was available via an on-demand broadcast featuring more than 20 professional athletes serving as hosts and award announcers. The event honors top athletes, coaches and teams from across the state in 21 sports categories.

Hays, the daughter of Chris and DeAnn Hays, was one of three student-athletes from the Harlan Community Schools Delegation selected as a top-three finalist by Special Olympics Iowa this year. Gracie Assmann, a 2020 HCHS graduate, is a two-time finalist for the Des Moines Register Sports Awards’ Special Olympics Iowa Girl Athlete of the Year. Cameron Hicks, a junior at HCHS in 2019-20, was a finalist for the Special Olympics Iowa Boy Athlete of the Year.