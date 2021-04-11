Hazelton, Albertsen, Reischl, Bladt, Herzberg

HARLAN – It took an extra 16 hours to determine the final vote counts, but it was clear by Wednesday afternoon that a bevy of newcomers will join the incumbents on the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education.

With five open seats this year, three will be taken by newcomers as Jade Albertsen (District 2), Gregory Bladt (District 4) and Jim Reischl (District 3) won their districts in a school board election that saw a significant number of registered voters head to the polls.

Also earning seats at the board table are incumbents Al Hazelton (District 1) and Joseph D. Herzberg (District 6), joining Joni Larsen and Monte Schechinger on the seven-member board.

By far the closest race was for the District 3 seat, as for much of the night with results trickling in it was a see-saw affair between Reischl and incumbent Seth Piro, but by the time final results were tallied on Wednesday, Reischl had pulled ahead for a 56-vote victory.

