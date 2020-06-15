Home / Home

HCHS 2020 Prom canceled

Mon, 06/15/2020 - 3:27pm admin

    HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School’s 2020 Prom officially has been canceled.
    In a statement released Thursday, June 11, the district said, “Due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing requirements, Harlan Community School is unable to host a prom that allows for the dancing and socialization that is a prominent part of this event.  
    “We regret to inform you that Prom 2020 and Post Prom has been cancelled.  Please contact the high school office at 755-3101 to discuss your refunding options.”   
    Mark your calendars for July 24.  There is a junior parent committee making plans to host a “Summer Formal” for HCHS students who have just completed their junior/senior year of high school.  
    Information including details of this event will be sent to all 2020 junior and senior students.

