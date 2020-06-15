HCHS 2020 Prom canceled
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School’s 2020 Prom officially has been canceled.
In a statement released Thursday, June 11, the district said, “Due to the COVID-19 guidelines regarding social distancing requirements, Harlan Community School is unable to host a prom that allows for the dancing and socialization that is a prominent part of this event.
“We regret to inform you that Prom 2020 and Post Prom has been cancelled. Please contact the high school office at 755-3101 to discuss your refunding options.”
Mark your calendars for July 24. There is a junior parent committee making plans to host a “Summer Formal” for HCHS students who have just completed their junior/senior year of high school.
Information including details of this event will be sent to all 2020 junior and senior students.
