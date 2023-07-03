HCHS alumni performs with Nebraska Intercollegiate Band

Griffin Schleimer, a 2021 alumni of Harlan Community High School, had the opportunity to perform with the Nebraska Intercollegiate Band March 2-4 as part of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association Conference in Lincoln.

“A couple weeks ago I was nominated to join the ensemble by my band director at UNO, Joshua Kearney,” Schleimer said. “The list came out about a month ago but I didn’t make it in. However, just a couple days ago I got an email saying a spot opened up and I was next on the list. I secured the spot and spent all day Thursday and Friday rehearsing for the concert on Saturday.”

Schleimer is studying at UNO for Music Education with trumpet as his main study.

He said he knew in high school that he wanted to pursue music.

“I was motivated and guided by some of my peers and band directors at Harlan to grow as a musician,” he said. “I was very involved in music while in high school. In concert band, trumpet was my main instrument, but I also learned piano and played tuba and french horn. In marching band, I played the sousaphone and the mellophone. I also was drum major my senior year.”

Nine Nebraska colleges were represented.