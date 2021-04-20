HCHS Among the Best Again at State BPA

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School Business Professionals of America students picked up dozens of awards at the Iowa BPA competition recently, solidifying the program as one of the best in Iowa.

Overall, 33 students qualified for nationals, which is by far the most the program has ever had, said Chad Swanson, BPA Advisor and Business Instructor at HCHS.

“We will have 14 students who have chosen to advance and compete virtually at nationals,” Swanson said. “We are looking forward to another great showing.”

Statewide participation at the Iowa BPA competition was down about 20 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Swanson. “The contests were all held locally and virtually.

“But that did not affect HCHS’s participation,” he said. “In fact, we had 49 total members compete, which is actually up about 33 percent.

“This just shows how competitive our students are here. We could tell they were just motivated to do something new and different after about 11 months of cancellations and shutdowns.”

Virtual Competition

Business Professionals of America competitions allow for competition in many business areas, such a banking and finance, advanced accounting, human resources, business law or financial math and analysis, to name a few.

Swanson said one of the great motivators of state competition is the opportunity to qualify and travel for nationals. He was up front with the students this year letting them know that there was a high probability that this year’s nationals in Orlando, FL, would be moved to a virtual format, which did happen.

“Yet these students still wanted to compete,” Swanson said. “Most even knew they would not compete at nationals if there was no trip, as they would then focus on spring activities and graduation. We are very proud of their initiative.”

The state results speak highly of the students and their preparation, he added. They put in a lot of extra time.

“It is also clear our students receive a well-rounded education here at HCHS, as students performed well in research-based events, professional writing/presentation events, public speaking events, and financial events steeped in mathematics.

“Specific to our business curriculum, Ms. (Jacie) White has revamped our marketing and computer applications classes and it showed in those competitions,” Swanson said.

“HCHS students also had outstanding finishes in business law, personal finance, and accounting, which are all taught by Mr. Kohorst and myself.”

The national, virtual event will be held April 26-May 9 under the theme of Envision, Empower, Ignite. Your Future!

Thousands of peers from around the country will come together to participate in competitions, leadership development, national officer elections, a National BPA Day of Service, and a virtual Walk for Special Olympics.

Local results are shown below.

BPA State Results

* Denotes National Qualifer

Administrative Support Research Individual

Ally Curren, 2nd*; Casey Kohl, 3rd*

Administrative Support Concepts

Casey Kohl, 1st* Nolan Blum, 2nd*; Brooke Goshorn, 3rd*; Alex Barrett, 4th*; Wesley Muenchrath, 5th* Brecken Van Baale, 7th

Administrative Support Team

Barrett, Blum, Monson, Schmitz, 4th

Advanced Accounting

Dominic Schaben, 1st*; Wesley Muenchrath, 2nd*; Mallory Mulligan, 3rd*; Brynn Klaassen, 4th*; Nolan Blum, 5th*; Kaia Bieker, 6th, Joseph Fah, 7th, Kylie Albertsen, 9th; Marcus Gross, 10th

Banking and Finance

Caitlin Clemons, 2nd*; Marcus Gross, 3rd*; Joseph Bragg, 7th

Business Law and Ethics

Brecken Van Baale, 2nd*; Ashley Hall, 3rd*; Avery Carter, 5th*; Kennedy Kjergaard, 10th

Computer Programming Concepts

Evan Finken, 1st*; Samuel Buman, 2nd*

Computer Security

Samuel Buman, 2nd*

Digital Marketing Concepts

Ashley Hall, 1st*; Kaia Bieker, 3rd*; Lauren McLaughlin, 4th*

Economic Research Individual

Olivia Freund, 1st*

Economic Research Team

Albertsen, Kjergaard, Schumacher, 2nd*

Extemporaneous Speech

Elizabeth Devine, 4th*

Financial Math and Analysis Concepts

Nolan Blum, 1st*; Dominic Schaben, 3rd*

Fundamental Accounting

Savannah Christensen, 1st*; Madison Kjergaard, 2nd*; Jeremiah Davis, 3rd*; Ellie Ineson, 5th*; Stephanie Scheuring, 6th; Makayla Burchett, 8th

Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications

Alex Barrett, 3rd*; Casey Kohl, 6th; Macy Reischl, 7th; Ashley Hall, 8th

Fundamental Word Processing

Claire Schmitz, 3rd*

Global Marketing Team

Bieker, Carter, Klaassen, Metzger, 1st*

Human Resource Management

Brynn Klaassen, 1st*

Information Technology Concepts

Evan Finken, 2nd*; Samuel Buman, 3rd*; Marcus Gross, 4th*

Interview Skills

Brooke Goshorn, 3rd*

Management, Marketing, Human Resources Concepts

Casey Kohl, 1st*; Madison Kjergaard, 5th; Brecken Van Baale, 6th; Lucy Metzger, 8th; Elizabeth Devine, 10th

Medical Terminology Concepts

Lucy Metzger, 2nd*; Jocelyn Cheek, 3rd*; Caitlin Clemons, 4th*

Parliamentary Procedure Concepts

Mallory Mulligan, 5th*

Payroll Accounting

Nolan Blum, 1st*; Mallory Mulligan, 2nd*; Wesley Muenchrath, 3rd*; Paola Gonzalez, 4th*; Jeremiah Davis, 5th*; Owen Monson, 6th; Savannah Christensen, 7th; Madison Kjergaard, 8th; Bret Van Baale, 9th; Lillian Metzger, 10th.

PC Servicing and Troubleshooting

Evan Finken, 2nd*; Samuel Buman, 4th*

Personal Financial Management

Joseph Fah, 1st*; Alex Barrett, 2nd*; Dominic Schaben, 3rd*; Kaia Bieker, 4th*; Lucy Metzger, 6th; Ally Curren, 9th; Justine Buman, 10th

Prepared Speech

Macy Reischl, 2nd*; Reed Boardman, 4th*; Elizabeth Devine, 6th

Presentation Management Team

Buman, Cheek, Metzger, Grace Wegner, 4th*

Project Management Concepts

Marcus Gross, 1st*; Brooke Goshorn, 3rd*; Nolan Blum, 7th; Joseph Fah, 8th

Server Administration Using Microsoft

Evan Finken, 1st*

Small Business Management Team

Goshorn, Gross, Hall, Van Baale, 2nd*