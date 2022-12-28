HCHS board will remain the same for new year

HARLAN — The Harlan Community School District Board of Education heard presentations from FFA, Friends of Rachel, the Special Olympics and learned about the Masonic Lodge Teacher Awards at their regular board meeting Dec. 19.

They approved a progress payment to Denovo, Inc. for $402,444.20 that will be made once the General Obligation Bond Proceeds have been received, which was expected to happen the week of the board meeting.

The board approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the November and December meetings, approved payments and the financial reports.

Following the board meeting there was an organizational meeting for election of board officials. All the officials remain as appointed this year. Greg Bladt nominated Jade Albertsen as president, but it was ultimately decided that Al Hazelton will remain as vice president and James Reischl as president. Board secretary remains Catherine Hubbard and treasurer is Brian Gubbels.

Midstates Bank is the repository, Harlan Tribune is the official publication, and committee assignments remained the same.

Board meetings will remain on the third Monday of the month at 5:15 p.m. in the board room.