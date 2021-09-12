HCHS cheerleaders participate in Honor Cheer at UNI-Dome
CEDAR FALLS -- Three members of the Harlan Community High School cheerleading squad recently were recognized as members of the Honor Cheer Squad that performed at halftime of the 2021 Class 4A and Class 1A football games at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls November 18. More than 250 cheerleaders from across Iowa participated.
HCHS cheerleaders participating included Emma Smith, Katie Burchett and Bailey Arnold (l to r). They are under the direction of cheer coach Shannon Ferry.
The Iowa Cheerleading Coaches Association and Iowa High School Athletic Association team up to sponsor the event each year. Each school can nominate three cheerleaders to represent their program.
