HCHS Dance Team awarded at state competition

DES MOINES -- The HCHS Dance Team performed two dances at the Iowa State Dance Competition held at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Thursday, Dec. 2. The team received fifth place in its hip hop dance, and for both hip hop and pom dances the team received a Division 1 rating.

The group also received an award for Academic Excellence for maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5-4.0.

Pictured L to R with their awards are: Gabby Gaul, Haylee Ernst, Caitlin Kohles, Isabelle Gaul, Sydney O’Neill, Scarlett McGuinness, Rylie Wohlhutter.