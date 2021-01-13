HCHS Drama to present Frozen Jr. as spring musical

HARLAN – The Harlan Community High School Drama Department has announced it will present the spring musical Frozen Jr., with auditions set for this week.

With the past year disrupting many events nationwide due to COVID-19, director Kayla Weis said the school will adhere to all audience safety guidelines recommended at the time of the April 23-25 production dates.

“We will also be streaming the show at various scheduled times the following weekend using the website showtix4u.com for $10 per viewing,” Weis said.