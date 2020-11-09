HCHS Football Dome Dynasty video released

HARLAN -- The Dome Dynasty documentary on Harlan Community football premiered online last weekend at domedynasty.com and will be available to watch until Sunday, Sept. 13.

The well-produced hour-long video highlights the outstanding tradition and history of the HCHS football program through highlights and interviews and takes an in-depth look at the 2019 Cyclone squad, which was closely chronicled by the Dome Dynasty video crew last fall.

In addition to the documentary, highlight videos are available from six of last year’s games as well as a “preseason tease” produced last August.

The Dome Dynasty original series, presented by the Iowa Hall of Pride, began in 2016 as a way to showcase some of the state’s top football programs and perennial qualifiers for playoff games at the UNI-Dome.

HCHS leads the state with its 12 state championships in football, as well as eight state runner-up trophies.

Previous schools featured in the Dome Dynasty series were Dowling Catholic and West Des Moines Valley in 2016, Pella in 2017, Ankeny in 2018 and HCHS and Van Meter in 2019.

The HCHS Dome Dynasty video was originally slated to be shown as an exclusive feature presentation last spring at the Iowa Hall of Pride Theater in Des Moines as well as a location in Harlan, but those showings were canceled due to COVID-19.

Producers of the video hope that it will air locally in Harlan sometime later this year.

Video available at: https://youtu.be/JnKhAuAXbXk