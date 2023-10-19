HCHS Girls Qualify for State Cross Country

PELLA— The Harlan Community High School Girls Cross Country team finished second in the 3A State Qualifying Cross Coutry meet in Pella Wednesday night, qualifying them for state. Individually, Lindsey Sonderman placed third and Brylee Schechinger 12th, qualifying them as individuals.

Above, left to right: Emily Schechinger, Taylor Bieker, Lindsey Sonderman, Allie Anderson, Kayla Anderson, Lily Schechinger, and Brylee Schechinger proudly display their state qualifier banner for cross country. They will participate in Fort Dodge at the state meet Saturday, October. 28.

Right: Juniors Brylee Schechinger and Lindsey Sonderman had their tickets punched for the State Meet, both finishing in the top 15 individually. (Alex Martin, photos)