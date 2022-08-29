HCHS Graduate Mahoney has first book published

Harlan Community graduate and United States Sailor, Niall Mahoney recently published a full-length, young adult novel entitled “Kira and Kashi”.

The book is an edge-of-your-seat adventure with gripping characters and intense world-building that takes place in a medieval apocalyptic universe full of dragons and monsters.

It has been Mahoney’s dream to publish a book since he began this tale in elementary school.

“After long editing sessions, late nights, and constant rewrites, I finally felt like my book was exactly how I wanted it. The story was how I had envisioned it from the start,” Mahoney said.

He worked hard to hone the tale and was finally able to bring it to life with the help of Page Publishing.

“After sending my book pitch through countless publishers and getting the runaround, it was immensely satisfying to hear someone that thought my story was worth telling. It took a lot of patience and perseverance to see it through to the end,” he said. “It truly was a daunting task to make sure everything was perfect after about nine full read-throughs,” he added.