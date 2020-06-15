HCHS Graduation June 28

HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School will host a live graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. at Merrill Field in Harlan.

The ceremony will include an introduction, senior speeches, National Honor Society recognition, Cum Laude recognition, and presentation of the graduating class. Graduates and families (limited to five members) will be seated on the field with limited seating in the bleachers.

Should there be extreme heat, the ceremony will be shortened and include the following: introduction, senior speeches (condensed) and presentation of the graduating class. Graduates and families (limited to five members) will be seated on the field with limited seating in the bleachers.

School officials said last week they examined the field surface, which tested 160 degrees at 2 p.m.; it would be approximately 130 degrees sitting in a folding chair.

“The school district understands that gatherings and parties have been planned well in advance after the ceremony. We didn’t want to disrupt family gatherings that have been arranged for the four degrees difference in temperature from 2-7 p.m. or interfere with church services that morning,” officials said.

In case of rain or severe weather, families will be scheduled a time to come into the gym and cross the stage. Family members (limited to five) will be allowed to take pictures/videotape at the stage. There will be a schedule sent out to all families of a time to enter the northwest gym doors, mini ceremony, and exit out the northeast doors.

Graduation practice will be June 26 at 10 a.m. at Merrill Field.