HCHS HOMECOMING COURT!
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 10:01am admin
CONGRATULATIONS! to this year's homecoming candidates at Harlan Community High School!
Front L to R -- Jocelyn Cheek, Ashley Hall, Kylie Albertsen, Kennedy Kjergaard and Justine Buman. Back L to R -- Trey Gross, Wyatt Muenchrath, Isaiah Ahrenholtz, Jacob Schechinger and Jordan Schechinger.
All your homecoming information and highlights in the Tribune on the street this afternoon, the NA on Friday and next week's Trib!
