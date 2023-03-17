HCHS junior to compete at All-State; team takes home state wins

Staff Reports

HARLAN — Harlan Community Individual Speech Team member Darbie Argotsinger will be performing at IHSSA’s All-State Festival at UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa, on March 27, 2023. Darbie, the daughter of Todd and Lacie Argotsinger, is a junior at Harlan Community High School.

Being nominated by at least two state-level certified judges at IHSSA State Speech Contest, Darbie will be performing her Public Address, “Alexander the Great’s Rally at Opis.” She is one of seven performers in the Southwest District who qualified for All-State in her category from the 32 who participated in Public Address in the Southwest Iowa State level competition.

The Southwest District will have 56 schools represented at the All-State Festival.

Lisa Hagemeier, the HCHS speech coach, said, “I am proud of all of the HCHS performers. All the students have given everything to their pieces every time they performed.

“It was a phenomenal speech season. Being nominated for All-State is a great recognition. I am very proud and excited for Darbie; she is passionate about her speech and topic.

“She will be an excellent representative of our school, and I am honored to coach her,” Hagemeier said. “This is a perfect way to end my speech coaching career with such talent.”

All-State marks the end of the season for the Harlan Community speech team.