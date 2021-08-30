HCHS Kicker Leinen raising funds for childhood cancer research

HARLAN -- Harlan Community junior Stephen Leinen, a kicker and punter for the Cyclone football team, is raising money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. Leinen is the son of Darrell and Shayla Leinen, Harlan.

Following in the footsteps of former Harlan Community kickers Billy Cundiff, Greg Conry, Ethan Knudson and Kyle Knudson, Leinen is fundraising for a cancer research foundation based off of his kicking performance throughout the 2021 season. Donors can pledge money based on Leinen’s number of touchbacks, field goals or kickoff yards, etc., or simply donate a set dollar amount. All funds go toward childhood cancer research.

While attending a kicking camp this past summer, Leinen was approached by members of the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Having family members affected by cancer, he decided it would be a great cause to support and he also looked up to the previous HCHS kickers who chose to support similar foundations.

Full article in the Tribune.