HCHS KING AND QUEEN

Fri, 09/24/2021 - 3:18pm admin

Congratulations to Harlan Community's 2021 Homecoming King Kemper Gorden and Queen Claire Schmitz, who were crowned on Friday afternoon.

Gorden and Schmitz rode in Friday's Homecoming parade along with crownbearers Dilynn Eggerss and Hayden Lyon. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)

