HCHS KING AND QUEEN
Congratulations to Harlan Community's 2021 Homecoming King Kemper Gorden and Queen Claire Schmitz, who were crowned on Friday afternoon.
Gorden and Schmitz rode in Friday's Homecoming parade along with crownbearers Dilynn Eggerss and Hayden Lyon. (Photo by Mike Oeffner)
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95