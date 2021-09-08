HCHS Marching Band Camp
HARLAN -- The HCHS Marching Band kicked off its season last week with a week-long band camp, preparing the pre-game and halftime shows for the upcoming ball games and contests.
Here, Kody Bruck on trumpet and L to R -- Micah Sorensen, Quinn Mahoney, and Abram Wilwerding.
Director of Bands Bill Kearney called band camp a huge success and says the musicians are looking forward to the season.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95