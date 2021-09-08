HCHS Marching Band Camp

HARLAN -- The HCHS Marching Band kicked off its season last week with a week-long band camp, preparing the pre-game and halftime shows for the upcoming ball games and contests.

Here, Kody Bruck on trumpet and L to R -- Micah Sorensen, Quinn Mahoney, and Abram Wilwerding.

Director of Bands Bill Kearney called band camp a huge success and says the musicians are looking forward to the season.