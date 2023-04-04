HCHS mock trial qualifies for 24th time in 14 years

HARLAN — Harlan Community High School mock trial team had a successful program this year, with a trip to state.

“This is the twenty-fourth time a HCHS mock trial team has qualified for the state tournament since the inception of the program fourteen years ago,” teacher-coach John Murtaugh said. “The credit for this success mainly belongs to the students. They work very hard in preparation spending countless hours perfecting their roles.”

Murtaugh said at the state competition, the HCHS team competed very well with Violet Lotenschtein and Angelica Stern being named All-State Witnesses.

The mock trial regional for southwest Iowa was held at IWCC in Council Bluffs on Thursday, March 2nd.

There were a total of eleven teams participating in the event with the top three placers qualifying for the State Mock Trial on March 27h & 28th in Des Moines. HCHS team finished in second place securing a State Qualifying bid.

Regional awards included Lauren Schmitz, Emily and Brylee Schechinger as all-region attorneys, Violet Lotenschtein and Vanessa Sotello as all-region witnesses and honorable mention all-region witnesses awards went to Lindsey Sonderman and Emily Lee.

Members of this year’s team consisted of Avery Kaltved, Emily Lee, Violet Lotenschtein, Brylee Schechinger, Katy Schmitz, Lauren Schmitz, Lindsay Sonderman, Vanessa Sotelo, & Angelica Stern. The teacher-coach was John Murtaugh.

The mock trial program is sponsored by the Iowa State Bar Association.

In this project, students play the roles of attorneys and witnesses as they prepare and present both sides of a hypothetical legal problem. Participants are given a hands-on opportunity to examine the legal process and current legal issues.

This year’s case was a civil problem entitled Periot Moore v. Prairie Storm Entertainment.