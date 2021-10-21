HCHS music students prepare for Iowa All-State auditions in Atlantic
ATLANTIC -- Music students from the Harlan Community Schools will audition Saturday, Oct. 23 for the Iowa High School Music Association’s All-State Band, Orchestra and Chorus.
A total of 24 Cyclone music students will audition on Saturday at Atlantic High School.
Iowa’s All-State Music Festival is held in late November. Being selected for all-state music honors is one of the highest achievements for a high school musician.
*Previously selected by number of years
