HCHS music students prepare for Iowa All-State auditions in Atlantic

ATLANTIC -- Music students from the Harlan Community Schools will audition Saturday, Oct. 23 for the Iowa High School Music Association’s All-State Band, Orchestra and Chorus.

A total of 24 Cyclone music students will audition on Saturday at Atlantic High School.

Iowa’s All-State Music Festival is held in late November. Being selected for all-state music honors is one of the highest achievements for a high school musician.

Watch the Harlan Newspapers for results from the auditions.

