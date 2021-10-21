Home / Home

HCHS music students prepare for Iowa All-State auditions in Atlantic

Thu, 10/21/2021 - 9:54am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    ATLANTIC -- Music students from the Harlan Community Schools will audition Saturday, Oct. 23 for the Iowa High School Music Association’s All-State Band, Orchestra and Chorus.
    A total of 24 Cyclone music students will audition on Saturday at Atlantic High School.  
Iowa’s All-State Music Festival is held in late November.  Being selected for all-state music honors is one of the highest achievements for a high school musician.
    Watch the Harlan Newspapers for results from the auditions.
*Previously selected by number of years

