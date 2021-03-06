HCHS musicians headed to Nashville, Memphis in 2022
HARLAN – Harlan Community High School band and vocal students will have the opportunity to travel and clinic next year as part of a music adventure trip to Nashville and Memphis.
The HCS Board of Education has approved the out-of-state trip, tentatively scheduled for March 13-17, 2022.
“The music students take a big trip every four years and the upcoming year, 2022, is the year for their big trip,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson. “We have to start planning now.”
FULL ARTICLE IN THE NA
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95