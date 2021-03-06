HCHS musicians headed to Nashville, Memphis in 2022

HARLAN – Harlan Community High School band and vocal students will have the opportunity to travel and clinic next year as part of a music adventure trip to Nashville and Memphis.

The HCS Board of Education has approved the out-of-state trip, tentatively scheduled for March 13-17, 2022.

“The music students take a big trip every four years and the upcoming year, 2022, is the year for their big trip,” said HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson. “We have to start planning now.”

FULL ARTICLE IN THE NA