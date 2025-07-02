HCHS receives STEM BEST® Grant for student-operated coffee shop

HARLAN — In an effort to advance student learning and career readiness, Harlan Community High School will soon be the home of The Cyclone Corner Café, a student-operated coffee shop. The district was recently awarded the STEM BEST®Grant to fund the startup and equipment for the shop.

“It’s awesome we can actually get this entrepreneurial class going and use some great grant funding, said Kyleigh Kumm, HCSD Stem/Technology Integrationist.

Kumm said the grant will allow Harlan Community High School students to broaden their business and entrepreneurial skills through the development of Cyclone Corner Café,which is set to launch in the newly renovated high school at the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year. This expansion is an evolution of the existing Cyclone Corner business, which has successfully operated an online catalog of Cyclone apparel. The new café will provide students with real-world experience in business management, customer service, marketing, and finance, all while fostering school spirit and community engagement.

The cafe will be inside high school, next to the cafeteria. Business instructors Chad Swanson and Jacie Stuerman will oversee the cafe, and will combine classroom learning with hands-on applications.

“The Cyclone Corner Café will not only serve as a business venture, but also as a hub for students, staff, and community members to come together and support student-led innovation,” Kumm said.

The program will be supported by partnerships with area businesses, including Council Oak Supply, Zander Ink, and Courtside Marketing, which will provide mentorship and hands-on training for students. Council Oak Supply is based out of Sioux City and assisted with the selection of equipment, and will help train Swanson, Stuerman, and the students to use the equipment.

Kumm said initially, the shop will offer coffee, smoothies, other drink options and ice cream. “There’s probably going to be a limited menu to start out, but they are hoping to expand and have seasonal drinks eventually.”

“It’s a hands-on authentic learning experience for students,” Stuerman said. “They will not only learn employable skills, but also work skills.”

Stuerman and Swanson currently oversee the Cyclone Corner. Swanson began the retail shop when Stuerman was a junior at HCHS. “I learned so much those two years about starting a business. Now we are expanding from that, and I’m excited to now be able to share this with the students,” she said.

“It’s a whole look at a business from top to bottom. These first two or three years of the startup students will have an unbelievable learning experience of learning how to start a business,” Stuermann added

Eventually, Stuerman said they would like accounting students to get involved with bookkeeping.

The grant money is a bit less than $60,000, and Kumm said it will be used to purchase all equipment, including coffee machines, steamers, and an ice cream machine, as well as pay for professional development for teachers and students involved in the project.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids. We are happy we have the opportunity to offer this within the school and collaborate with area businesses,” Kumm said.

Profits from the Cyclone Corner Cafe will be used for other activities and competitions for the business classes.

The 2025-26 STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program brings schools and businesses together to provide students with real workplace experiences, introduce businesses and career opportunities in Iowa and gain career-ready skills.