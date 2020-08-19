HCHS Scrimmage Rules - You Must Have A Ticket - Masks Encourage

Schedule:

• 6:00 Freshman Scrimmage

• 7:00 JV/V Scrimmage

Admissions:

• ENTRY IS ALLOWED ONLY IF YOU HAVE A TICKET

• Each team member is given 5 tickets to distribute

• All coaches are given 5 tickets to distribute

• You must check-in with the ticket upon arrival.

• Social distancing will be required in line.

• Admission will be $2.00 and collected by the Lions Club.

• Ticket-takers will be wearing face coverings and using gloves.

General Spectator Information:

• Students of any age are encouraged to sit with their families.

• Masks are required for all students if social distancing is not feasible.

• Students should use a pod system:

• NO more than 5 masked students should be within a 6 foot distance of each other.

• Students can remove their mask when they maintain social distance.

• Masks are highly encouraged for all other spectators.

• Families may sit or stand together without a mask but should social distance from people outside their family.

• Please adhere to all signage.

• Frequent reminders will be made via the public address announcer.

• Spectators are responsible for their own health screenings. If you are not feeling well, stay home.

• Fans are expected to depart the facility immediately upon completion of contests.

Concessions:

• No concessions on scrimmage night. Plans are in place for concessions during the regular season.

Media/Event/Pressbox Workers:

• All event staff and workers should remain socially distant, when possible.

• Masks are required if event staff cannot be socially distant from other staff.

• Press boxes will be limited to essential personnel and all personnel will need to wear a mask if social distancing can’t be maintained

Important Things to Remember

★ Wear a Mask, when possible

★ Frequent Hand Washing

★ Monitor Your Health - If you feel sick, stay home!

★ Remain Socially Distanced (6 feet)

★ Avoid Face Touching

Harlan Community School District is working hard to make sure our students have a great experience this school year. Please help us out by following the guidelines above