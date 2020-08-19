HCHS Scrimmage Rules - You Must Have A Ticket - Masks Encourage
Schedule:
• 6:00 Freshman Scrimmage
• 7:00 JV/V Scrimmage
Admissions:
• ENTRY IS ALLOWED ONLY IF YOU HAVE A TICKET
• Each team member is given 5 tickets to distribute
• All coaches are given 5 tickets to distribute
• You must check-in with the ticket upon arrival.
• Social distancing will be required in line.
• Admission will be $2.00 and collected by the Lions Club.
• Ticket-takers will be wearing face coverings and using gloves.
General Spectator Information:
• Students of any age are encouraged to sit with their families.
• Masks are required for all students if social distancing is not feasible.
• Students should use a pod system:
• NO more than 5 masked students should be within a 6 foot distance of each other.
• Students can remove their mask when they maintain social distance.
• Masks are highly encouraged for all other spectators.
• Families may sit or stand together without a mask but should social distance from people outside their family.
• Please adhere to all signage.
• Frequent reminders will be made via the public address announcer.
• Spectators are responsible for their own health screenings. If you are not feeling well, stay home.
• Fans are expected to depart the facility immediately upon completion of contests.
Concessions:
• No concessions on scrimmage night. Plans are in place for concessions during the regular season.
Media/Event/Pressbox Workers:
• All event staff and workers should remain socially distant, when possible.
• Masks are required if event staff cannot be socially distant from other staff.
• Press boxes will be limited to essential personnel and all personnel will need to wear a mask if social distancing can’t be maintained
Important Things to Remember
★ Wear a Mask, when possible
★ Frequent Hand Washing
★ Monitor Your Health - If you feel sick, stay home!
★ Remain Socially Distanced (6 feet)
★ Avoid Face Touching
Harlan Community School District is working hard to make sure our students have a great experience this school year. Please help us out by following the guidelines above
