Home / Home

HCHS Scrimmage Rules - You Must Have A Ticket - Masks Encourage

Wed, 08/19/2020 - 10:35pm admin
This guidance is for the scrimmage night, specifically. Regular-season guidelines will be communicated from HCSD to the public as soon as possible. Please understand that home and away venues will most likely have variance in their guidelines.

Schedule:
•  6:00 Freshman Scrimmage
• 7:00 JV/V Scrimmage

 

Admissions:
• ENTRY IS ALLOWED ONLY IF YOU HAVE A TICKET
•  Each team member is given 5 tickets to distribute
•  All coaches are given 5 tickets to distribute
•  You must check-in with the ticket upon arrival.
•  Social distancing will be required in line.
•  Admission will be $2.00 and collected by the Lions Club.
•  Ticket-takers will be wearing face coverings and using gloves.

General Spectator Information:
• Students of any age are encouraged to sit with their families.
• Masks are required for all students if social distancing is not feasible.
•  Students should use a pod system:
•  NO more than 5 masked students should be within a 6 foot distance of each other.
•  Students can remove their mask when they maintain social distance.
• Masks are highly encouraged for all other spectators.
• Families may sit or stand together without a mask but should social distance from people outside their family.
• Please adhere to all signage.
• Frequent reminders will be made via the public address announcer.
• Spectators are responsible for their own health screenings. If you are not feeling well, stay home.
• Fans are expected to depart the facility immediately upon completion of contests.

Concessions:
• No concessions on scrimmage night. Plans are in place for concessions during the regular season.

Media/Event/Pressbox Workers:
•  All event staff and workers should remain socially distant, when possible.
•  Masks are required if event staff cannot be socially distant from other staff.
•  Press boxes will be limited to essential personnel and all personnel will need to wear a mask if social distancing can’t be maintained

Important Things to Remember                                   
★    Wear a Mask, when possible
★    Frequent Hand Washing
★    Monitor Your Health - If you feel sick, stay home!
★    Remain Socially Distanced (6 feet)
★    Avoid Face Touching

Harlan Community School District is working hard to make sure our students have a great experience this school year.  Please help us out by following the guidelines above

 

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here