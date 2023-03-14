HCHS Speech wins at state

HARLAN — The HCSD Individual Speech Team, under the direction of Ms. Lisa Hagemeier, participated in the Iowa High School State Speech Competition held at Ames High School on Saturday.

Harlan Community School District had five students performing in seven events. Of the seven events, six events scored straight I ratings, and one event scored a division 2 rating.

All of these performers worked very hard researching, gathering information and materials, writing, and practicing their presentations. Each student was critiqued and scored by three IHSSA-certified judges, and division ratings are based on the combined scores. The specific results are as follows:

Anna Blake (Junior) competed in Public Address “Queen Elizabeth I’s Address” - Division II rating; Scarlett McGuiness (Junior) competed in Literary Program “The Phoenix” - Division I rating; Darbie Argotsinger (Junior) competed in Reviewing “Shostakovich 5th Symphony” - Division I rating; Darbie Argotsinger (Junior) completed in Public Address “Alexander the Great’s Rally on Opis” - Division I rating;Violet Lotenschtein (Junior) competed in Reviewing “A Galaxy Far, Far Away...” - Division I rating; Violet Lotenschtein (Junior) competed in Original Oratory “Shame on Shein” - Division I rating; and Laura Seifert (Junior) competed in Original Oratory “Economy of Veganism” - Division I rating.